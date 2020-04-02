Newburgh Shootings: 21-Year-Old Injured, Vehicles, Apartment Door Found With Bullet Holes

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Kathy Reakes
City of Newburgh Police mark the number of bullet casing and shots fired.
City of Newburgh Police mark the number of bullet casing and shots fired. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Police are investigating a series of reported shootings that left one person wounded and several vehicles and one apartment door with bullet holes in the City of Newburgh.

The first report of a shooting took place around 12:15 a.m., Thursday, April on Williams Street in the City of Newburgh, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When units arrived on scene they located shell casings on Benkard Avenue west of William Street and shell casings on Benkard Avenue east of William Street indicating multiple shooters, Burns said.

Several vehicles were struck with projectiles, he added.

Witnesses on the scene stated that a person had been shot and was taken to a local hospital. Officers located a 21-year-old man at the hospital who advised officers that he had been struck by a motor vehicle while fleeing the area of William Street after hearing the gunshots.

"No gunshot victims have been located at this point of the investigation," Burns said.

The second report of shots fired took place around 2 a.m., in the area of 69 South Street, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they located shell casings in front of an apartment door with bullet holes going into the apartment.

Officers check with the residents of the apartment who stated that they did not see anything and were awoken to the sound of shooting, Burns said.

No gunshot victims have been located at this point.

Both incidents are under active investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

