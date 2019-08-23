Contact Us
Newburgh Man Charged In Hugging Bandit Case

Paul Milo
Police in Nutley have made an arrest in connection with a theft-by-distraction of a 71-year-old man's jewelry.
A Newburgh man has been arrested in connection with the theft of jewelry from a 71-year-old in Nutley, New Jersey in which the perpetrators used sleight-of-hand to distract the victim, police said.

On Aug. 11, a Chevy Tahoe pulled up next to the victim as he walked on Passaic Avenue. A number of people were in the vehicle, including a man who draped the victim in gold-replica rings and necklaces. A woman also hugged the victim before they drove off, taking with them jewelry from the victim worth about $1,000.

Using vehicle information from a rental agency, police identified Ovidiu Miclescu, 28, as a suspect. He was arrested in Woodbridge. He has been charged with theft and conspiracy.

Another suspect, Miclescu's wife, Tilora Miclescu, is still at large. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Other agencies are also trying to determine if Miclescu has been involved in crimes in their communities, police also said.

