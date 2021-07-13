Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

New York State Police Issue Alert For Hudson Valley Woman Missing For Weeks

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bobbilyn Sturgess
Bobbilyn Sturgess Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 48-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

An alert has been issued by State Police in Dutchess County for Bobbilyn Sturgess, a Hyde Park resident who has been reported missing by her family.

According to police, Sturgess was reported missing and was last seen around Wednesday, June 9.

Police described Sturgess as being approximately 5-foot-1 weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted that she is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie area.

Anyone with information regarding Sturgess’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck by calling 9845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10309658. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.