New York State Police Announce Missing 28-Year-Old Man Found 'In Good Health'

Update:

New York State Police announced that a man who went missing over the weekend has been located "in good health."

Daniel Wahl, age 28, has been located by state troopers, according to an update from police on Thursday, June 9.

Authorities previously reported that Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5, in the Onondaga County town of Salina.

Original report:

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Daniel Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the Onondaga County town of Salina, police reported on Wednesday, June 8.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Wahl's whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

