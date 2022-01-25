New York Parolee Nabbed In Stolen Car In Area, Police Say

A New York man out on parole was busted for allegedly stealing a 2018 Chrysler 300 and "rifling" through other vehicles in the area.

Broome County resident Michael J. Mackawgy, age 24, of Binghamton, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22 around 11:15 p.m. by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, responding deputies immediately put out a description of the wanted vehicle, and around 15 minutes later the car was spotted in the Village of Monticello.

Mackawgy attempted to elude the deputy but was eventually stopped on North Street near the John Crawford Houses.

Mackawgy was arrested, along with his passenger, Christine R. Kearney, age 19, of Forestburgh, Chaboty said.

Both were charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, he said.

Deputies learned that the pair had rifled through several unlocked cars and took property prior to stealing the Chrysler, he added.

Deputies also found out that Mackawgy is currently on parole for burglary.

Under New York State’s new parole and bail reform rules, Mackawgy was released on an appearance ticket as was Kearney.

Sheriff Mike Schiff said that Sullivan County has seen a rash of stolen car cases lately. The Sheriff asks that all residents remain vigilant, remove valuables and lock up their vehicles when not in use. “If you see any suspicious persons or activity, don’t be afraid to call 911”, he said.

