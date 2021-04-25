New Warning Issued For Con Artists Posing As Amazon Workers

Local law enforcement agencies are cautioning area residents to be wary following recent reports of opportunistic fraudsters posing as Amazon employees over the phone to gain access to personal information.

Officials said that con artists have been posing as Amazon employees claiming to need verification about their account or that something is wrong with an order, allowing them to attempt stealing their victims’ identities.

According to police, once a call is answered, a recorded message will claim to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with their account.

Messages included claims of a “fraudulent charge” on Prime cards, a reference to a lost or damaged package, or an unfulfilled order for an iPhone.

During the attempted scams, complainants have said that scammers sought credit card and account login details or requested remote access to computers under the guise of “helping” to resolve the issue.

To avoid becoming victimized by scammers posing as Amazon employees, it has been advised for residents to:

Be skeptical of email and phone calls from Amazon.

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information.

Ignore calls for immediate action.

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or CashApp;

Report it to Amazon at stop-spoofing@amazon.com, while noting that “sending the suspicious email as an attachment is the best way for Amazon to track it.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.