New Victims Say Area Car Salesman Stole From Them, Police Say

Several new victims have come forward with claims that a Middletown car salesman previously working as a realtor stole cash from them.

Michael Edison Ramos, 34, of Middletown has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing numerous cash down payments.

State Police investigators are now looking for victims who may have dealt with Ramos while he acted as a realtor in the Middletown area.

Further investigation has revealed many of the victims are Spanish speaking.

State Police say they received a report that a salesman at Nissan-Kia Middletown dealership failed to credit a customer for the full amount of their down payment in March of 2019.

Further investigation revealed that there were several additional victims, police say.

Police arrested Ramos on Wednesday, June 19 and charged him with the following felonies in both the towns of Wallkill and Wawayanda:

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsification of business records

First-degree scheme to defraud

Ramos was also charged with possession of personal identification information, a misdemeanor.

Ramos was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500.

Police urge anyone who feels that they may have been victimized by Ramos to contact Investigator Joseph Dawson at the NYSP Middletown BCI at (845) 344-5352.

