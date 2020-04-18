New Update: Rockland Shooting Victim Suffered Bullet Wounds To Face, Back, Police Say

New details have emerged after a man was shot on a residential street in the area.

It happened around 1:10 p.m., Friday, April 17, in Rockland County on West Burda Place in New City, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Responding officers interviewed residents of the area who said they heard multiple shots being fired outside of their residences and what sounded like a vehicle accident, Peters said.

The victim is now being identified by police as a 29-year-old and it has also been revealed he was shot once in the face and once in the back.

He was immediately hospitalized and is now listed in serious, but stable condition.

The second vehicle involved, which has not been located, is described as a white sedan.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the incident to determine the circumstances and the identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information or may have been anything in regards to the incident is asked to contact the detective bureau at 845-639-5840.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.