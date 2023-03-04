New Update: Details Released After 5 Killed In Rockland County House Fire

Five people were killed, including 2 children under 18, and five were injured during a roaring Hudson Valley house fire.

The blaze broke out in Rockland County around 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at 118 South Lake St., Spring Valley.

Spring Valley police and fire responded to the home within minutes after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the fire, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Fire officials said the fire was so intense firefighters could not reach those trapped on the second floor of the two-family home where the fire originated.

One resident, who was injured, jumped from a second-floor window to escape the blaze, Day said. One resident is still unaccounted for.

The conditions of those sent to the hospital were not known, Day said. One firefighter received minor injuries.

Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said three of the bodies were found on the second floor and two were found on the first floor after the second floor collapsed.

“On behalf of the people of Rockland County we offer our sincerest prayers and thoughts to the families who were involved and those who have been displaced,” said Day. “We will do whatever we can do to get them through this tragedy moving forward.”

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

The home's owner had been cited in 2021 for not having working smoke detectors, but those violations were corrected, Day added.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping residents displaced from the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI unit and Spring Valley fire officials.

A video of a news conference held by authorities in Rockland late Saturday morning can be viewed here.

