New Update: 18 Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crash In Area

Eighteen high school students were transported to an area hospital for evaluation following a crash with a car.

The head-on crash took place in Sullivan County around 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 on Route 55 in the town of Neversink.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Route 55 when the vehicle struck a guide rail causing it to veer into the opposite lane and strike a school bus traveling west.

The school bus was carrying 18 high school-age students and was en route to Boces Sullivan.

All passengers on the bus were transported to Garnet Medical Center in Harris for evaluation. No one on the bus, including the driver, suffered any serious injuries, Nevel said.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to Westchester Medical Center via medivac with multiple fractures.

State Route 55 was closed for approximately two hours.

This investigation is ongoing.

