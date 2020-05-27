Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

New Round Of Vehicle Thefts, Larcenies Hit Rockland County

Police are investigating another crime spree involving the theft of two stolen vehicles and numerous reports of larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

The incidents were reported in Rockland County on Monday, May 25, in Pearl River, said the Orangetown Police.

During the crime spree, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly stolen from a home on N. Main St and a 2006 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a home on W. Lewis Ave., said Orangetown Police Lt. James Sullivan.

It is believed those vehicles were stolen between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

Orangetown Police have also received numerous reports of larcenies from vehicles during the overnight hours in the N. Main Street area.

The police department asks anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact us at 845-359-2121.

"We would also like to remind all vehicle owners to ensure your cars are locked and your valuables are secured when your cars are unattended," Sullivan said.

