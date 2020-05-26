Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Details Released After Two Women Found Dead In Rockland Residence

Kathy Reakes
Two women found dead inside a cottage died from gunshot wounds, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police said that two women found dead behind a residence were the victims of homicide.

The incident took place in Rockland County in a cottage in the rear of 104 Lake Road in Valley Collage, said the Clarkstown Police.

"The facts known to us at this time lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger," said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, at approximately 7:10 am, Tuesday, May 26, police responded to the cottage at which time the two were found deceased from what appear to be gunshot wounds.

The home is reportedly owned by the Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which is located nearby.

The women's identities have not yet been released.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact them at 845-639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

