New Details: Pileup Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway Involved 35 Vehicles, Authorities Say

Icy road conditions caused a massive pile-up on a Westchester highway involving at least 35 vehicles.

The crash took place around 5:45 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the Pelham Fire Department responded with the Westchester County Police and other fire departments to a crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway North in the area of Pelhamdale Avenue.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, upon arrival, there were multi-vehicle accidents.

As members were operating, due to icy conditions, approximately 35 vehicles began to slide and collide with each other causing a pileup shutting down the highway, the department said.

"We want to recognize the hard work on the scene of all members of multiple agencies and behind the scenes at 60 Control for mitigating this incident," the department said.

Other departments on scene included the Pelham Manor Fire Department and 38Medic1.

