New Details: Hundreds Of Vehicles Involved In Crashes On Icy Roadways In Westchester, Rockland

Police have provided an update on the string of crashes amid icy conditions on major roadways in the region during the height of the morning commute on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., state police began responding to a multitude of weather-related crashes involving hundreds of vehicles.

The majority of the crashes involved multi-vehicles and were property damage only, police said, but one was fatal.

One person was killed at about 6:30 a.m. in a crash on the ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway, according to Westchester County Police.

All lanes were blocked on I-287 westbound between Exit 9-Hutchinson River Parkway and Exit 9A-I-684, for about an hour due to a property damage crash involving multiple passenger vehicles as well as a small tanker carrying heating oil. The Department of Environmental Conservation and Hazmat responded to a spill of approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel.

More than two dozen cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle, but no serious injuries were reported.

A minor injury crash on I-87 northbound in the Village of Suffern involving a dump truck and 3 passenger vehicles had all lanes blocked on the Exit 15 off-ramp, causing traffic delays in the area. All lanes were reopened within about 90 minutes.

Troopers have continued to respond to weather-related incidents throughout the morning and early afternoon and would like to remind the public to drive slowly and use caution when traveling the roadways.

