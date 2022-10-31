New Details: Hudson Valley Police Sergeant Disciplined After Response To Street Fight

A police officer has been disciplined following an investigation into her response to a street fight that happened near a bar in Westchester County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 6:30 p.m., Yonkers Police responded to a street fight that broke out near Yonkers and Ridgewood avenues, police said.

When police arrived at the fight, they saw a 26-year-old victim being punched and kicked in the head by two other men, who were later charged with felony assault, according to police.

Following this incident, Yonkers Police conducted an internal inquiry into the initial police response focused on social media outcry that the responding officer may not have taken appropriate action, authorities said.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Yonkers Police announced that a sergeant had "her duty status modified" and was placed in an "administrative capacity pending the outcome of the internal investigation," according to a statement from the police department.

"The Yonkers Police Department trains and expects its members to respond and take the appropriate and necessary actions in situations like these, and it is apparent from the video that did not happen; due process will determine why," police said.

The name of the disciplined officer was not released.

