New Details Emerge In Multi-County Chase That Started In Hudson Valley

A multi-county pursuit of two men in a U-Haul who had allegedly ripped off several TVs from a Walmart in the Hudson Valley ended with one nabbed by state police and the other by New Jersey police.

The wild incident began around 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, when New York State troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a call to assist the Catskill Police Department with a larceny complaint, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, two men had fled Walmart in a U-Haul van with items they stole.

Troopers spotted the vehicle leaving the village of Catskill on Route 9W. The vehicle made its way to the Thruway and began heading south, Nevel said.

When troopers attempted to stop the U-Haul it appeared to comply and stopped on the Thruway in the town of Saugerties.

The passenger, later identified as Sheffield C. Brown III, 51 of Brooklyn, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

As Brown got out, the driver, Mark Simpson, 31, also of Brooklyn, fled the scene and refused to comply, Nevel said.

Troopers followed him into the State of New Jersey after a lengthy pursuit with multiple police units, Nevel said.

Simpson was taken into custody by the Paramus Police Department after striking five Paramus Police vehicles and fleeing on foot.

He is being held in their jurisdiction facing a multitude of charges to include five counts assault by vehicle, alluding, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and possession of Stolen Property.

No officers were injured in New York or New Jersey.

Brown was charged with two counts of petit larceny and was arraigned in the Village of Catskill Court and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $3,500 cash or $7,000 bond.

He has a return date of Thursday, Nov. 21.

