Neighbor's Dog Bites Mom, 2-Year-Old Daughter In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The apartment building where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A mother and her toddler are recovering after being bitten by a neighbor's dog in Westchester County.

The incident took place in Yonkers around midnight on Monday, June 20.

According to investigators, the mother and her 2-year-od daughter were walking out of their apartment building at 279 South Broadway when a pit bull named Onyx ran out of an apartment and was startled by the pair, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police Department.

The child was bitten in the face and the mother received lacerations to her ankle and above her left eyebrow, Plitopoulos said.

The owner of the dog could not find documentation or information on the pet's veterinarian, he added.

The Westchester County Department of Health was notified of the incident and will invesetigate.

An animal bite form was completed and forwarded to the department of health.

Both injuries were considered minor, police said. 

