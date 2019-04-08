Nanuet Man Fights With Officers After Altercation At Nyack Restaurant, Police Say

A Nanuet man is facing multiple charges after Orangetown Police say he fought with officers who responded to a report of an altercation at a restaurant in the Village of Nyack.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Nyack Seaport located at 21 Burd St.

Upon arrival officers, were directed to the adjacent parking lot and observed an individual, identified as Brandon N. Harris, 33, engaged in an argument with several other people, Orangetown Police said.

Officers diffused the situation, but as all involved were leaving the area, Harris became agitated again and began yelling, screaming and lunging at the other parties while in the presence of the officers, police said.

Harris refused to comply with officers' commands when he was told that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, according to police.

While being placed under arrest, he fought with the officers in an attempt to prevent from being placed in custody, said police.

Harris was finally placed into custody and transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters and was charged with:

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a violation)

Harris was released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket and is due in the Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20 to answer the charges.

