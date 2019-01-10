Multiple Injuries In I-87 Crash As All Three Vehicles Involved Roll Down Embankment

Three people were injured during a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 87 in which all three vehicles involved went down an embankment.

State police said the crash in Orange County took place around 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 near Exit 15A southbound in Tuxedo.

The crash occurred after three cars collided, and all rolled down an embankment.

At least one person was pinned in a vehicle and extricated by the Tuxedo Fire Department.

All three were transported to a local hospital. The extent of injuries was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

