Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire In Hudson Valley

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Westchester County home over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on North Main Street in Port Chester at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Port Chester Fire Department said.

Authorities found heavy fire that had traveled up the entire back of the home and into the back of the first, second, and third floors, officials said.

Port Chester firefighters and mutual aid companies stopped the blaze from extending further into the home and to the two structures on each side of the building, according to the announcement.

The Westchester County Department Of Emergency Services Cause & Origin Team is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the County Police K9 Arson Team, officials reported.

