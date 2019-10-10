Motorist Extricated After Route 17 Crash In Rockland

An injured motorist had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders in Rockland County after crashing.

First responders responded to a stretch of Route 17 underneath the New York Thruway overpass in Hillburn late in the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 6, where there was a report of a crash, and a driver struck inside with injuries.

Crews from the Hillburn Fire Department and Sloatsburg Fire Department were able to cut the driver out of his car and the driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics with the Rockland Paramedic Services and Sloatsburg Volunteer Community Ambulance Corps.

