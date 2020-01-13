Contact Us
Motorist Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-87.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on a stretch of I-87 during the morning commute.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, in Rockland County in the village of Sloatsburg, said Trooper Tara McCormick, spokesperson for the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Toyota Avalon traveling southbound, exited the roadway on the right shoulder and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer which was parked on the shoulder, McCormick said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby community field where he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and listed in critical condition, she added.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

