Motorcyclist Killed After Route 9W Crash With SUV In West Haverstraw

A motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by an SUV on Route 9W, said the Haverstraw Police.

The crash took place around 741 p.m., Monday, April 8, in the area of 34 North Route 9W in the Village of West Haverstraw, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

According to Lund, the crash occurred when the motorcycle driver, Jolexis Jaramillo, 27, of New York City, who was traveling south on Route 9W, was hit by an SUV pulling onto Route 9W to travel northbound.

Jaramillo sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by Haverstraw Ambulance to Nyack Hospital. He later died at the hospital, Lund said.

The operator of the SUV, a 53-year-old female from Highland Mills, was transported by Haverstraw Ambulance to Nyack Hospital for evaluation.

The accident is under investigation by the Town of Haverstraw Police Detective Division and the Town of Clarkstown Accident Reconstruction Unit.

