Breaking News: Local Business Owner Helps Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
Police & Fire

Mother, Son Escape After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Brewster firefighters at work.
Brewster firefighters at work. Photo Credit: Brewster Fire Department

A mother and a son managed to escape an intense Hudson Valley house fire that was gas-fed.

The fire took place around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a two-family home located in Putnam County at 2592 Carmel Ave., in Brewster.

According to the Brewster Fire Department, first arriving firefighters were given reports of a mother and son still trapped in the fully engulfed home. 

Firefighters made several attempts to enter the home to search for the trapped residents but were driven back by the intense fire, the department said.

 A short time later it was learned that the two escaped before firefighters arrived.

"The fire was gas-fed which made it extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze until NYSEG was able to shut the gas main," the department said on Facebook.

Due to the size of the fire, firefighters from Carmel, Mahopac, Patterson, and Croton Falls were called to the scene to assist.

Once the gas was off, firefighters were able to put out the fire, officials said.

No one was injured during the incident. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced families.

