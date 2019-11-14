Mother Of Baby Found Dead Along Area Roadway Has Been Interviewed, Police Say

The mother of a dead infant found lying along a roadway in a vacant lot in Orange County has been located by police.

"We have identified the mother of the child and she has been interviewed," said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

The discovery of the deceased infant was reported to police around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Officers responded to 39 Orange Street at the intersection with Hornbeck Avenue in the city’s Third Ward and found the newly born baby lying on the ground with the umbilical cord still attached, the chief said.

Worden said that no charges have been filed.

"As of this date as we are still investigating the cause of death with the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and awaiting the results of the autopsy," the chief said.

Police are urging members of the public to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 with any information related to the incident.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

