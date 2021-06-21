Mother Charged With Manslaughter After 1-Year-Old Dies In Rockland

A Hudson Valley mother has been charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old son who was left in the custody of a 6-year-old.

Rockland County resident Marie Dorleus age 36, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Saturday, June 19, after Spring Valley Police responded to an apartment for a report that the 1-year-old was stuck between a bed and the wall.

Responding officers located the child who was unresponsive and still trapped, said Spring Valley PD Detective Matt Galli.

The Spring Valley Fire Department was also dispatched to aid in freeing the child. Once the child was extricated, life-saving measures began immediately, he added.

The child was transported to Nyack Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the child was left in the custody of his six-year-old sibling without any adult supervision, Galli said.

Dorleus was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.