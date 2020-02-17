Contact Us
Mother Accused Of Stabbing 8-Year-Old Son Inside Area Residence

A mother has been accused of stabbing her 8-year-old son inside a residence in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at an apartment located at 922 Main St. in Peekskill, according to authorities.

The woman, 33, was arrested and taken into custody. Charges were expected to be filed Monday afternoon.

The boy was hospitalized with a non-life threatening stab wound.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

