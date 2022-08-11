More Than 10 Unlocked Vehicles Entered In Overnight Incident In Hudson Valley Community

Police issued an alert after more than 10 unlocked vehicles were entered overnight in a Westchester County community.

The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department announced on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, that the vehicles in Hastings were entered overnight.

"We, at the Hastings PD do our absolute best during our patrol to prevent these situations," the police department said. "But we need YOUR help! Simply said, LOCK YOUR CARS!!"

Police added that suspects are not breaking windows or damaging the vehicles. They are pulling door handles until they find unlocked vehicles.

Authorities said in addition to locking vehicles, residents should also remove valuable items so they can't be taken.

