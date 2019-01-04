Monticello Man Nabbed For Robbery Of Cell Phone

An area man has been arrested for his part in the alleged armed robbery of a man attempting to sell his cell phone.

Members of the Monticello police arrested Taleek D. Clark, 18, of Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 3, and charged him with felony attempted robbery and robbery in the second degree for the incident which took place around 6 p.m. Dec. 20, said Lt. Mark Johnstone.

During the incident, Clark along with Unique Q. Junior, 20, of Monticello, attempted to rob another male of his cellular phone, by displaying what appeared to be a firearm in front of the Eagle Plaza, on Forestburg Road in the Village of Monticello, he said.

The victim had arranged the meeting to sell his cellular phone through the app “LETGO," Johnstone said.

The attempted robbery was recorded on video surveillance cameras, which helped police in identifying the defendants. Junior was previously arrested by Monticello police for his part in the crime.

Clark was arrested at the Sullivan County Probation Office in Monticello. He is currently on probation for a prior conviction of assault.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bail pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.