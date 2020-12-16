Monsey-Area Boy, 14, Drowns In Bathhouse, Report Says

A 14-year-old boy from the Monsey area reportedly drowned in a private Jewish bathhouse.

The boy slipped on the stairs while entering the mikvah, banged his head, and fell into the water in a New Hempstead home around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, vosizneias.com reports.

He was found approximately an hour later at the bottom of the mikvah on Grandview Avenue, VIN reports.

The incident was being investigated by Ramapo police, VIN said. Ramapo police did not confirm the incident when Daily Voice called Wednesday evening.

The boy reportedly moved to the area with his family from Borough Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.