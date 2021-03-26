Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Missing Woman Who Had Last Been Seen At Walmart Spotted In Hudson Valley, Police Say

State police issued a security-cam photo showing missing woman Alicia Kenyon at a convenience store in Ulster County (right). Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 29-year-old woman who had last been seen at a Walmart in the Catskills has been spotted in the Hudson Valley, state police say.

Alicia M. Kenyon was reported missing after having last been seen on Friday, March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill in Greene County.

On Friday, March 26, state police released a photo from a security camera showing Kenyon in Ulster County at Stewart's convenience store in the Village of Saugerties on the morning of Saturday, March 20.

"Alicia may now possibly be in the City of Kingston area," state police said.

She is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600.

