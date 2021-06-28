Missing Woman Last Seen In Hudson Valley In March Has Been Located

A 29-year-old woman who went missing in the region more than three months ago has been located.

Alicia M. Kenyon was reported missing after having last been seen on Friday, March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill in Greene County.

On Friday, March 26, state police released a photo from a security camera showing Kenyon in Ulster County at Stewart's convenience store in the Village of Saugerties on the morning of Saturday, March 20.

On Monday, June 28, state police reported she has been found.

"Alicia Kenyon was found safe and living in Maryland," state police said in a statement. "State Police were assisted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department."

