Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Missing Woman Found

Daily Voice
April Benson
April Benson Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A Northern Westchester who was reported missing by her family has been found.

April Benson, age 70, of Yorktown, had last been heard from around 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at which time she stated she was going to the Cortlandt Train Station to get a cab and head for Teatown Road in the town of Cortlandt, state police said.

On Monday night, state police say she was located.

Original report:

A Northern Westchester has been reported missing by her family and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

April Benson, age 70, of Yorktown, was last heard from around 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at which time she stated she was going to the Cortlandt Train Station to get a cab and head for Teatown Road in the town of Cortlandt, state police said.

She is believed to be wearing all black and drives a 2013 Ford C-Max bright blue in color. It is believed her destination is the Cliffdale Loop hiking trail, said police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 914-769-2600. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.