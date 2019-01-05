Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-01-05

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Missing Rockland Hikers Found, Firefighter Treated

Jerry DeMarco
One of the missing hikers was found near the Boy Scout camp in Alpine.
One of the missing hikers was found near the Boy Scout camp in Alpine. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Peter Dob (GoogleMaps)

A firefighter had to be treated for an undetermined injury after rescuers found four Rockland County hikers who’d become lost in the woods late Saturday night after crossing into New Jersey, responders said.

One of the missing hikers was found near the Boy Scout camp in Alpine after they became lost in the Alpine-Rockleigh area, they said.

Firefighters from Closter, Harrington Park, Old Tappan, Norwood and Northvale joined their colleagues from Orangetown in the search.

The injured firefighter was taken to HUMC Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

