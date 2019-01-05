Missing Rockland Hikers Found, Firefighter Treated

A firefighter had to be treated for an undetermined injury after rescuers found four Rockland County hikers who’d become lost in the woods late Saturday night after crossing into New Jersey, responders said.

One of the missing hikers was found near the Boy Scout camp in Alpine after they became lost in the Alpine-Rockleigh area, they said.

Firefighters from Closter, Harrington Park, Old Tappan, Norwood and Northvale joined their colleagues from Orangetown in the search.

The injured firefighter was taken to HUMC Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

