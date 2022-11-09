Missing Rockland County Man Screaming For Help Found After Falling On Steep Hiking Trail

A Hudson Valley man who was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a walk was found a day later after a jogger hear his screams.

The incident began in Rockland County around 4;45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Upper Nyack when Clarkstown Police officers responded to a home for a report of a missing man.

The wife of the missing man told officers, her husband had left their home earlier in the day on foot and she had not heard from him, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

She said her husband frequently takes walks in the Nyack beach area, so officers began an exhaustive search of the area, including Nyack State Beach and Hook Mountain, using K-9 officers as well as drones, Peters said.

After hours of searching, they did not locate the man, identified as Mandeep Tiwana, age unknown, police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, around 8 a.m., the police department received a call from State Park Rangers who had spoken with a jogger who heard a man screaming in a heavily wooded area of Nyack Beach trail, Peters said.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the jogger who directed them to the area where she last heard the yelling.

Several units began canvassing along with Rockland paramedics, medics located the injured man in steep, rough terrain, and identified him as the man missing from the day before, Peters said.

The location where he was found allowed for him to only be rescued utilizing the Nyack Fire Department High Angle Rescue Team, he added.

During the rescue, Tiwana was placed in a stokes basket by rescuers and raised to a hiking trail above, where Rockland medics and Nyack Ambulance transported him to Montefiore Nyack Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Peters said.

The rescue efforts took approximately two hours from when his screams for help were first heard.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.