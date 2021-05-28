Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Missing NY Woman ID'd As Deceased Person Found In Marsh

Joe Lombardi
Lisa Westford Photo Credit: Charley Project
The area where the remains were found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An identity has been determined after a person was found dead earlier this month in a Long Island marsh, prompting a police investigation.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives began investigating after a human skeleton was discovered in the marsh in Mastic Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Police said that officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call after the discovery was made by a cleaning crew near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach.

The officers proceeded to take the skeletal remains to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

On Friday, May 28, Suffolk County Police said Lisa Westford, age 58, who had been reported missing from Mastic Beach in 2014, has been identified as the person found in the marsh.

Westford was reported missing in January 2014, when she was age 51. She had last been seen at her residence in Shirley, on Parkwood Drive.

An alert issued then said Westford suffered from schizophrenia and may be suicidal.

"She may be confused and disoriented as a result of her condition, requires medication, and may be in need of medical attention," the alert said.

