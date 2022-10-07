Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
Police & Fire

Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Dennis left Salem, MA on Sept. 22 and was last heard from off the coast of Long Island on Sept. 29.
Matthew Dennis left Salem, MA on Sept. 22 and was last heard from off the coast of Long Island on Sept. 29. Photo Credit: United State Coast Guard

The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida.

Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The last time Dennis was heard off the coast of Long Island on Sept. 29, the Coast Guard said. 

Authorities are now asking anyone with information on Dennis' location to contact them at 617-223-8555.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.