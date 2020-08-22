Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Missing Man, 21, Found Dead At Upper Greenwood Lake

Jerry DeMarco
Upper Greenwood Lake
Upper Greenwood Lake Photo Credit: Gail Pelc-Padone

The body of a young man who'd gone missing was found at Upper Greenwood Lake on Saturday, officials confirmed.

"With deep sadness I can confirm that a 21-year-old [man] tragically lost his life," Mayor Michele Dale wrote in a Facebook post.

She didn't say how.

Loved ones had hoped and prayed that rescuers would find him after he went missing, his aunt said.

A search of the lake that included a New Jersey State Police boat and helicopter began shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Boating on the lake was restricted for much of the day before Saturday's discovery.

"Please keep him, his family, and our UGL residents in your thoughts and prayers," the mayor asked.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

