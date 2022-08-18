Missing Area Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area.

Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.

Following the missing person's report, the Port Jervis Police Department initiated an investigation which revealed that Brittany was last seen in the Town of Wallkill, said Chief William Worden, of the Port Jervis Police.

The Port Jervis Police Department partnered with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate Brittany’s disappearance, Worden said.

Over the past seven weeks, several hundred hours of combined investigative work was performed between the Port Jervis City Police Department, New York State Police, other law enforcement agencies, and community partners, he added.

On Monday, Aug. 15, a team consisting of members from the Port Jervis City Police, state police, and the Ramapo Search and Rescue Squad conducted a search of a wooded area located in the Town of Wallkill, Worden said.

During this search, the remains of a deceased individual were located. An autopsy was performed by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and the deceased has been positively identified as Brittany Hendershot, he added.

Currently, this incident remains under investigation by the state police and no further information is available to be released at this time, Worden said.

"We encourage persons with information concerning this case to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300," he added.

A cause of death was not revealed.

"On behalf of the members of the Port Jervis City Police Department, we extend our sincere sympathy to the family of Brittany Hendershot and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Worden added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.