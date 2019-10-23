Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Missing Area Man Found

Joe Lombardi
James Tangen Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department
Hyundai Elantra Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department

Update:

An 81-year-old man who went missing in the area has been found and is safe, authorities said.

James Tangen, a vulnerable adult from Putnam County with dementia and diabetes who may be in need of medical attention, had last been seen on Bank Street in the village of Cold Spring in Putnam County at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

He was located in Southington, Connecticut on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, the New York State Public Safety Department announced.

Original report:

An 81-year-old man has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

James Tangen, a vulnerable adult from Putnam County with dementia and diabetes who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen on Bank Street in the village of Cold Spring in Putnam County at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

He was driving a 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra with New York registration AJP-8485.

He has a prosthetic lower left leg and may be wearing a green fleece vest, baseball cap and glasses.

He is 5-foot-9, about 170 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

