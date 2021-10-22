Contact Us
Breaking News: Police Release Photo Of Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse In Area
Police & Fire

Missing 21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Found Safe, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Amani Armstrong
Amani Armstrong Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Update:

A New York woman who was reported missing in Massachusetts has been found safe, police said.

The Pittsfield Police Department reported that 21-year-old Westchester County resident Amani Armstrong, of Yonkers, who authorities were searching for in New York and Massachusetts, has been located.

Original report:

Police in Massachusetts are asking the public for help locating a missing 21-year-old woman from Westchester County.

Amani Armstrong was reported missing in New York State, and a missing person's report has also been filed with the Pittsfield Police Department, PPD reported on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Police said Armstrong is from Yonkers, and she also has ties to Pittsfield.

She is believed to be in the company of her infant son, police said. 

Authorities said Armstrong's hair may currently be darker than in the photo provided.

Anyone with information about Armstrong's whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

