Police & Fire

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found

Joe Lombardi
Bethany Mitchell
Bethany Mitchell Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 14-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend has been found.

Dutchess County resident Bethany Mitchell, from the town of Fishkill, who had last been seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, is safe, New York State Police announced on Monday afternoon, Oct. 28.

Original report:

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police say Dutchess County resident Bethany Mitchell, from the town of Fishkill, was visiting her grandmother on Fish Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 26, when she got into an argument with her mother and left the residence at around 11 a.m.

She is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction.

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

