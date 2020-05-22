Memorial Day Weekend DWI Crackdown Being Conducted By Both State, Local Police

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, New York State Police announce they will increase patrol to combat drunk and impaired driving.

The STOP-DWI enforcement effort will take place statewide beginning on Friday, May 22, and runs through Tuesday, May 26, the department said.

State police will work with local law enforcement to remove impaired and reckless drivers on the highways, the department said.

“Driving impaired is a choice that often has serious and even deadly consequences, State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said. "State Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless, and distracted drivers.”

During the enforcement period, drivers can expect to see increased patrols using both marked and unmarked vehicles.

Troopers will also conduct an underage drinking enforcement detail.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, drunk driving killed 295 people and injured 5,340 others in New York during 2018. Another 314 people were killed in drug-related crashes.

Officials said those who plan to drink while celebrating should plan for a ride home or have a designated driver.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2019, troopers arrested 225 people for drinking and driving, issued 13,693 total tickets, and investigated 134 personal injury crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.

