Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Community Gives Generously To Fund For Fallen Rockland Firefighter's Sons
Police & Fire

Medical Examiner Confirms Identity Of Rockland Firefighter Who Died In Massive Blaze

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd
Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd Photo Credit: Spring Valley Fire Department

As investigators continue to look for the cause of a fatal fire in which a Hudson Valley firefighter and a resident died, the medical examiner's office is confirming the identity of the firefighter.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday, March 25, that the body recovered around in what remains of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults structure in Spring Valley, is that of Firefighter Jared Lloyd of the Spring Valley Fire Department. 

The official cause of death is pending further studies, said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone.

“One of the many responsibilities of the Medical Examiner is the identification of decedents," said Carbone. "I would like for all to understand that this can prove difficult, challenging and/or time-consuming depending upon various factors including the condition of the body, availability of pertinent records and/or coordination of efforts involving other agencies.” 

The fire started around 1 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, at the home at 65 Lafayette St., which housed around 100 residents, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames and began going door to door to rescue residents, Kear said.

That is when Lloyd called a mayday and became lost after a section of the building collapsed. 

A resident of the facility who died in the fire has not been identified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.