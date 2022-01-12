Massive Four-Alarm Rockland Fire Shuts Down Roadway

A massive four-alarm fire at a two-story commercial building has closed a busy Huson Valley roadway.

The fire, which started around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Rockland County at 83 Lafayette Ave., in Suffern, has closed the roadway from Chestnut Street to Washington Avenue, said the Ramapo Police.

Numerous fire departments are on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No word yet of any injuries or what businesses are located in the building.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

