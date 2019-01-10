Manhunt Heats Up For Missing Husband After Woman's Body Found At Bear Mountain State Park

The manhunt is intensifying for a missing man two days after a woman's body was found in a vehicle at Bear Mountain State Park, according to police, who are asking the public's help in locating the man.

New York State Police are working alongside the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department to locate George Grogan, 59, in relation to a possible homicide investigation.

Police say Grogan told his son that he killed his mother just before the body of a dead woman was found in the man’s vehicle, which was located near the Bear Mountain Bridge in the vicinity of Anthony’s Nose trailhead.

The cause of death and identity of the woman found dead have not yet been announced.

The Anthony’s Nose trailhead is a popular area for hiking, and police say it is possible that Grogan or his vehicle (a black 2010 Dodge Caravan bearing New York registration ANM7621) were seen by visitors on these trails.

Grogan is 5-foot-6, between 150 to 160 pounds with gray balding hair, according to police. (See photos above.)

Police urge anyone who believes they may have seen Grogan or his vehicle in the area on Saturday, Sept. 28 between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600 and reference case 9178276. All calls can be kept confidential.

