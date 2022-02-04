Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Manhole Explodes In Front Of Police Station In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The New Rochelle Police Department headquarters.
The New Rochelle Police Department headquarters. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A manhole exploded near a Westchester police station, though no injuries or property damage was reported.

The incident happened across the street from New Rochelle Police Headquarters on North Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., causing a smoke condition, Capt. J. Collins Coyne said on Friday morning on Feb. 4.

No injuries were reported and traffic was unaffected by the incident, though pedestrians were blocked by Con Edison crews that responded to the scene.

Both the New Rochelle Fire Department and Con Edison corrected the smoke condition and remained at the scene through Friday morning.

Coyne noted there “were no reports of a dramatic or dangerous explosion when the manhole cover became a flying hazard and no damage was reported.” 

