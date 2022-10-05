Contact Us
Man, Woman From Hudson Valley Charged After Missing 14-Year-Old Killed In Crash

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy.
A man and a woman from a behavioral institute for young adults and children have been charged in connection with a crash that killed a missing 14-year-old boy.

The crash took place in Columbia County on Friday, Sept. 23 in Clermont on Route 9.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Romelo Cruze was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

While the State Police were investigating the fatal crash, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in in Dutchess County, located in Red Hook, reported that Cruze, a resident of their facility, was missing, Hicks said.

Hicks said two staff members responsible for Cruze provided business records and written statements to investigators claiming Cruze was in good condition at their facility at 5:30 a.m. The crash, however, occurred at 4:50 a.m. and almost 4.5 miles north of the facility.

The staff member, Churchill Orodi, age 39, and Beryl Orech, age 36, both of Poughkeepsie, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 4, following the investigation. 

They were charged with:

  • Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person
  • Falsifying business records
  • Making a false written statement

Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Red Hook Court on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

