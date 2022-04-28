Man, Woman Charged For Midnight Burglary In Hudson Valley

A man and woman from the area were charged with burglary after allegedly being caught inside an occupied Northern Westchester home to remove items inside.

The incident took place in Yorktown around midnight on Thursday, April 21.

The duo were caught when Yorktown Police responded to a 911 call about a man and woman attempting to enter a garage attached to an occupied residence, said Sgt. S. Sansone, of the Yorktown Police.

Upon arrival, they found the two, identified as Putnam County residents Brandy Flood, age 45, and Jason Haviland, age 42, both of Carmel, standing by the front door of the residence while the garage door was completely open, Sansone said.

After an investigation at the scene, it is alleged that the two unlawfully entered the residence in an attempt to remove items from inside, police said.

Following further investigation, officers found Haviland was unlawfully in possession of a quantity of Clonazepam pills, Sansone said.

The two were placed under arrest and charged with burglary. Haviland was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

They are being held on a $5,500 bond and remanded to the Westchester County Jail after being unable to post bail.

