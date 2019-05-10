Contact Us
Man, Woman Caught With 250 Bags Of Heroin After K-9 Search In Area

Kathy Reakes
Steven Scalici Photo Credit: Warwick Police Department
Tiffany Reed Photo Credit: Warwick Police Department

Two area residents were nabbed with 250 bags of heroin following a traffic stop in the village of Florida.

Steven Scalici, 23, of Warwick, and his passenger Tiffany Reed, 23, of Sparrowbush, were arrested Monday, May 6, after Warwick K9 Officer Kevin Halsey and Officer Keith Slesinski conducted a traffic stop on Route 94 for several traffic violations, said Warwick Police Lt. Thomas Maslanka.

After interviewing Scalici and Reed, the officers received consent to search the vehicle, Maslanka said.

Officer Halsey deployed his K9 partner Niki who gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon further search, the officers found a plastic bag hidden in the engine compartment of the vehicle that contained 250 bags of what was later identified as heroin, he added.

The heroin seized.

Both were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Scalisi and Reed were arraigned by Village of Florida Justice Richard Shuback. Scalisi was remanded to Orange County Jail on $15,000 cash bail and Reed was remanded on $1,000 cash bail.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

